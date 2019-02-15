Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE MORGAN.



Bruce Whitney Morgan



Of Aliso Viejo, CA died on Friday, February 8, 2019 from heart complications at Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. He was 81.

The son of Donald Swain Morgan and Portia (Farrell) Morgan, Bruce was raised in Connecticut, Ohio and New York City. He attended Trinity School in Manhattan and Yale University , from which he received undergraduate and doctorate degrees in economics. He then taught economics at the University of Illinois and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. For most of his professional career, Bruce lived in the Washington, DC area where he worked as a consultant to financial institutions including as a Director at Golembe Associates. Bruce published numerous books and journal articles and frequently provided expert testimony in cases involving financial matters.

A long-term resident of McLean, VA, Bruce was an active member of the National United Methodist Church in Washington, DC before moving to California in 2011 where he joined Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, Barbara (Flanagan) Morgan; his son, Douglas Stephen Morgan; his daughter, Elizabeth Portia Morgan; his sister, Beverly (Morgan) Siegler; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, David Farrell Morgan.

A funeral service will take place at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 16. Arrangements are being made by McCormick & Son Mortuaries in Laguna Hills. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.