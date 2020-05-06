

Bruce M. Morgret



Bruce, age 78, passed peacefully into his Heavenly home on April 30, 2020 with his devoted wife Carolyn Dale of 59 years and daughter Alicia by his side. He was predeceased by his father Jean Morgret, mother Marguerite Morgret, brother John Morgret and sister JoAnn Jimenez. He leaves behind to mourn him his wife Carolyn Dale, married June 10,1961 in Lima, Ohio. He also leaves behind his children, daughter Alicia Robison (Tim); grandchildren Katie and Sam; son Jean' Morgret III (Kristen); grandchildren Trinity and Justice; two brothers and two sisters and many nephews and nieces. A family memorial service will take place at Temple Baptist Church on May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. The full obituary may be viewed at