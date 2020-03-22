Bruce Peele (Age 60)
From Arlington, VA., died March 7,2020 at home of twin sister, Laurie Potteiger and brother-in-law Dick Potteiger in Harpers Ferry. Son of Wilfred and Alice Peele, Bruce brought joy and a feeling of being loved, appreciated and understood to everyone he met, until his last breath. Bruce's advanced education came from living in DC, New York City, and San Francisco and reading the Washington Post, New York Times and New Yorker. His favorite literature? Joan Didion, Sleepless Nights. In "95 Bruce moved to Florida. Keys where he volunteered for AIDs Help and was recognized with Volunteer of the Year and President's Award. Memorial donations may be made to AIDS Help. Celebration of life pending. More at tinyurl.com/BrucePeele
.