BRUCE SHERMAN (Age 82)
Of Fairfax, VA died on Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly DuBois Sherman; father of Kevin (Candee), Jill (Norm Davis), and Leslie (Leslie Looney); brother of John Sherman (Barbara). Also survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandson, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston, VA. Burial is pending at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Fisher House Foundation, at http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/BruceLSherman
