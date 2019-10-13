The Washington Post

BRUCE SHERMAN

Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
BRUCE SHERMAN (Age 82)  

Of Fairfax, VA died on Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly DuBois Sherman; father of Kevin (Candee), Jill (Norm Davis), and Leslie (Leslie Looney); brother of John Sherman (Barbara). Also survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandson, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston, VA. Burial is pending at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Fisher House Foundation, at http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/BruceLSherman Condolences and full obituary at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
