Bruce Ray Siecker February 13, 1944 - September 18, 2020
Bruce R. Siecker passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Gary, IN, the oldest child of Albert B. Siecker and Mary Louise McCullough Siecker. He received undergraduate and Master's Degrees from Purdue University and earned a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. After serving in positions at Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe) and the American Pharmaceutical Association, he spent 10 years with the National Wholesale Druggists' Association, rising to the position of Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer. He also founded and served as President and Treasurer of several consulting businesses to the pharmaceutical industry. In 1993, he received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. A pivotal figure in the pharmaceutical industry, Bruce authored more than 500 articles, reviews, and business cases and wrote four books. He was invited to conduct more than 600 speaking engagements and was known for his insightful analysis and provocative viewpoints, especially relating to cost accounting systems for pharmacies. In 1984, Bruce married Beverly, a fellow pharmacist, with whom he spent the rest of his life. They loved to travel, enjoying frequent trips to Orlando, Hilton Head, and Williamsburg. His friends will remember his quick wit, warm heart, booming laugh, and overwhelming and constant love for his family. His greatest achievement was his children: his son David (Anita) Siecker and grandchildren, Kyle, Lauren, and Evan; daughter, Diane (Keith) Winter and grandchildren, Danielle and Nicholas; and step-daughter, Melissa (Sean) McKenna and granddaughter, Madeleine. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his children and grandchildren, and his brother, Abby (Barbara), brother, Scott (Paula), and sister, Laurie (Jeff) Fries. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Nowacyzk. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org
) or Diabetes Action (www.diabetesaction.org
). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Family memorial page available at www.AdamsGreen.com