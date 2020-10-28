BRUCE STONER



BRUCE ALFRED ALLEN STONER Army Vietnam Veteran

Departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020. Survived by daughter, Nichole Stoner Shabazz; granddaughters, Anjallah, Andrayah, Angelicah and Aaliishah; 11 great-grandchildren a host of other loving relatives and friends. Son of the late Helen Stoner; eldest brother of Carnita Edward, Gary, Larry, Margo, Paul and the late Carron. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held virtually on Veterans Day Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in honor of his service to this nation. For further service information call 216-535-8806.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store