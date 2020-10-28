1/
BRUCE STONER
BRUCE ALFRED ALLEN STONER  Army Vietnam Veteran   
Departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020. Survived by daughter, Nichole Stoner Shabazz; granddaughters, Anjallah, Andrayah, Angelicah and Aaliishah; 11 great-grandchildren a host of other loving relatives and friends. Son of the late Helen Stoner; eldest brother of Carnita Edward, Gary, Larry, Margo, Paul and the late Carron. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held virtually on Veterans Day Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in honor of his service to this nation. For further service information call 216-535-8806.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Celebration of Life
virtually
