

BRUCE EDWARD TEAL, III (Age 51)



of Washington, DC. entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family: his parents, Shirley Arneta and Bruce Edward Teal, Jr.; one sister, Dr. Cydney Teal of Elton, MD; four sons, Cameron, Dylan, Ethan and Dominic; two devoted nephews, Matthias and Cohen. With honor and respect he leaves behind aunts Peggy and Daisy, Uncle Rene, former wife Beth, former brother-in-law Jason and a host of beloved cousins, relatives and friends. And for his friends, they held a very special place in his heart, they were as close as any brother or sister could ever be, he loved and cherished them all.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December14, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford Courthouse, VA. 22554, with the Rev. Emmanuel Lipscomb officiating.

Interment will follow at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the family cemetery in Crew, VA.

Family and friends are invited to repast immediately following interment at:

Quality Inn HWY 360 & 460

419 North Agnew Street

Burkeville, Va. 23922

434-767-3750

Family request that cards and condolence be mailed to McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave. Richmond, VA 23222.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations to a .

Viewing will be held on Friday, December13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave, Richmond, VA 23222. You may sign the guest register at