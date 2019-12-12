The Washington Post

BRUCE TEAL III (1968 - 2019)
Service Information
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
22554
(540)-659-7690
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA 22554
Interment
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
family cemetery
Crew, IL
Notice
BRUCE EDWARD TEAL, III (Age 51)  

of Washington, DC. entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family: his parents, Shirley Arneta and Bruce Edward Teal, Jr.; one sister, Dr. Cydney Teal of Elton, MD; four sons, Cameron, Dylan, Ethan and Dominic; two devoted nephews, Matthias and Cohen. With honor and respect he leaves behind aunts Peggy and Daisy, Uncle Rene, former wife Beth, former brother-in-law Jason and a host of beloved cousins, relatives and friends. And for his friends, they held a very special place in his heart, they were as close as any brother or sister could ever be, he loved and cherished them all.
 
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December14, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford Courthouse, VA. 22554, with the Rev. Emmanuel Lipscomb officiating.
 
Interment will follow at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the family cemetery in Crew, VA.
 
Family and friends are invited to repast immediately following interment at:
Quality Inn HWY 360 & 460
419 North Agnew Street
Burkeville, Va. 23922
434-767-3750
 
Family request that cards and condolence be mailed to McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave. Richmond, VA 23222.
 
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to a .
 
Viewing will be held on Friday, December13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave, Richmond, VA 23222. You may sign the guest register at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
