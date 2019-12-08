The Washington Post

BRUCE WILSON

Service Information
Covenant United Methodist Chr
20301 Pleasant Ridge Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20886
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
20301 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Montgomery Village, MD
Notice
BRUCE EDWARD WILSON  

Bruce Edward Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. He is survived by Alyson, his wife of 47 years; his brother, Mark (Shirley); his son, Jacob (Amelia), and his daughter, Hannah (Philip). Bruce was a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the University of Maryland, where he majored in music. A longtime resident of Montgomery Village, he worked at NIST and enjoyed playing trumpet and singing. A memorial service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20301 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Montgomery Village, MD, on Monday December 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
