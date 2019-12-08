BRUCE EDWARD WILSON
Bruce Edward Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. He is survived by Alyson, his wife of 47 years; his brother, Mark (Shirley); his son, Jacob (Amelia), and his daughter, Hannah (Philip). Bruce was a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the University of Maryland, where he majored in music. A longtime resident of Montgomery Village, he worked at NIST and enjoyed playing trumpet and singing. A memorial service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20301 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Montgomery Village, MD, on Monday December 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.