BRUCE JOHN WOODEN
Bruce John Wooden, 88, of Dickerson, MD, died on November 4, 2019. He was the husband for over 60 years to Barbara Jean Wooden, nee Goepper. Bruce served his country in the United States Navy for over 16 years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Throughout his career after the US Navy, he continued his work as a Naval Architect/Marine Engineer. Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Howard Wooden of Branden, FL with two grandchildren (Devin and Hunter) and one great grandchild (Aiden); daughters Cynthia Wooden of Philippi, WV with one grandchild (Elise Wendland); Carole Andres, nee Wooden of Dickerson, MD with two grandchildren (Bradley and Catherine), and brother David Wooden of Grand Rapids, MN. Bruce was preceded in death by his older brother Neal Wooden of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Family will be receiving friends on Saturday November 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com
). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monocacy Lion's Club.