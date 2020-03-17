

Bruna DiNunzio Crishock



Oassed away on March 11, 2020 in Waynesboro, VA due to complications following an extended illness. She was 80.

The daughter of Andrew Joseph DiNunzio and Jane Elizabeth (Tucci) DiNunzio, she was born on April 4, 1939 in Lebanon, PA. She graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1957. She married Richard Michael Crishock in 1969. The Crishocks lived in Arlington, VA where Richard worked for Xerox Corporation and Bruna taught Kindergarten at St. Thomas More Cathedral School. She joined Richard in retirement in 2001 and spent the remainder of her life enjoying time with her family and friends.

Bruna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Crishock of Fairfax, VA; her son, Louis Crishock, currently stationed in Vladivostok, Russia; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Treacy Jones of Waynesboro, VA; her brother, John DiNunzio of Reading, PA; her brother, Louis DiNunzio of Arlington, VA; and her five, adoring grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her sister, Sister Mary Jane DiNunzio SSJ; and her brother, Joseph DiNunzio.

Information about Funeral Services will be forthcoming. Her family would like to thank the staff of Waynesboro Manor for the excellent care she received.

