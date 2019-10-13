Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUNO WALKER. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM be held on November 3 at 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax Send Flowers Notice



Bruno J. Walker

Bruno J. Walker, a longtime resident of Oakton, VA died in the hospital on September 20, just days after a diagnosis of Leukemia. He was born on Christmas eve in Vienna, Austria in 1940 to Bruno Prochaska and Hermione Hoschky, who predeceased him. He left University to become one of the first programmers in Austria and spent his working life in IT and telecommunications, including 20 years in Management and Sales with Nortel Networks and several years with Siemens. He was a devoted father to Beate Cerny and Benigna Prochaska, of Vienna, Austria-daughters from his first marriage. He is survived by Claire Silva of Reston, VA, and Drew Prochaska of Beacon, NY, children from his second marriage to Michelle Green; and he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joanna Walker of Oakton, VA and their two children, Michael Walker of Oakton and Emily Walker of Richmond. He was loved by all his family including four grandchildren, three sisters, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Bruno was a mountain man. He loved to ski and hike, in Austria, in Utah, in Nepal, and on every trip he went on. He was active at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the Tyson's Rotary. Bruno was an optimist who wanted to leave the world a better place. In his retirement, he loved to lobby on the Hill in Washington DC for Results and for Citizens Climate Lobby. He had just started as a volunteer driver with the Shepherd Center of Oakton and Vienna. His friends and family and will miss him so much. A memorial service and reception will be held on November 3 at 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax. Memorial tributes may be sent to Citizen's Climate Lobby, The Shepherd Center of Oakton/Vienna, or NAMI Northern Virginia

