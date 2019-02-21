

BRYAN KEY EVERETT

May 29, 1973 - February 21, 2018



Bryan Key Everett passed away a year ago on February 21, 2018 at the age of 44 years. He was the beloved oldest son of Won (Yang) and William Wayne Everett, and brother of Jeffrey L. Everett and William K. Everett (Melinda). His grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Key P. Yang and Mr. and Mrs. K. Kelly Everett had preceded him in death.

Bryan was born in Washington, DC but he lived mostly in its Maryland suburbs and Baltimore. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda), Johns Hopkins University, and University of Baltimore Law School. To change careers, he went to law school at 30 years old and became a successful trial lawyer in Baltimore because he wanted to help others. He had worked in the Maryland Public Defenders Office during law school and had seen how powerful the law could be in leveling justice for everyone, especially the poor and disadvantaged. He suffered a stroke setback of a few years but returned to his law practice and was admitted to the Federal Bar to also try federal cases.

Bryan had a generous heart and was loved by all. In the funeral service eulogies last year, he was most noted for his super smartness (his lawyer friend said Bryan was Google before Google existed), great charisma and sense of humor. He was a wonderful son and brother, and we will forever love him and miss him.