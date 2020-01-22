

Bryan K. Johnson "Brian"



Bryan "Brian" Keith Johnson, 54, of Woodbridge, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 suddenly in his home. He was born April 1, 1965 in Petersburg, Virginia. Bryan enjoyed riding motorcycles, a member of Guilty Ones MC of Northern Virginia, photography, RC cars, the beach, and watching the Washington Redskins.

He is survived by his daughter Hannah J. Johnson (the highlight of his life) and son Nick Teschner; his parents Wilber and Bernice (Dail) Johnson; sisters Deborah Johnson Grubby (Dennis), Hope Ashworth (Clay), Darlene Graham, Cindy Grant (Gary), and brother Bruce Johnson (Peggy).

Family and friends will have a time of visitation 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA. A Life celebration service will begin at 5 p.m. Interment will take place later in the week at Maplewood Cemetery, Kinston, NC.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the children's hospital of your choice or the Toys for Tots program in Bryan's memory.