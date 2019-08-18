Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRYAN SPANO. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Memorial service 11:00 AM Our Lady of Good Counsel Church Vienna , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

SPANO Bryan M. Spano Bryan M. Spano died of cancer due to HPV 16 in Vienna, VA on August 9, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, friends, and his priest. He was 49 years old. A native of Weymouth, MA, Bryan graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA in 1987. Following high school graduation, he was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Bryan was a physics major and graduated in May of 1991 as a member of the 18th company. Following graduation, Bryan completed the Naval Nuclear Power School and Naval Submarine School before reporting to USS Whale (SSN-638), in Groton, CT. Shortly after he reported onboard, Whale departed on its final cruise before decommissioning. This deployment included scientific experiments, surfacing at the North Pole, and a circumnavigation of the globe. Bryan resigned from the Navy in June, 1996. Bryan's first job after leaving the Navy was as a financial analyst for MBNA, a finance company located in Belfast, ME. In 2001, Bryan returned to federal service as a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He worked out of the Baltimore field office and specialized in cybercrime. In 2005 Bryan founded his own energy consulting firm, Eta Energy Systems, and simultaneously worked as a project manager for Tennessee Valley Infrastructure Group. In 2007, he was recruited to the instructional staff at what is now known as the Department of Defense (DOD) Cyber Crime Center (DC3). There, he trained federal law enforcement agents and DOD personnel in cyber security, forensic analysis, and counter-intelligence. In 2014, he joined United Health Group as Director of Cyber Intelligence Services. He then founded his second company, KSAcyber as well as joining Triumph Enterprises, continuing his work in the field of cyber security. Throughout his life, Bryan loved spending time outdoors and shortly before being diagnosed with cancer completed the 165 mile Tahoe Rim Trail hike. Bryan regularly contributed financially to the Disabled American Veterans and Archbishop Williams High School. He is survived by his wife of six years, the former Suzanne Ratelle of Edina, MN; his mother, Karin Recupero; his father, Michael Spano; his sister, Christine Egan and family; and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna, VA. The wake will be held on Monday, August 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in South Weymouth, MA. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Jerome Church in North Weymouth, MA. Bryan will be inurned at a private ceremony at the Naval Academy Columbarium at a future date.

