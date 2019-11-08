BURDENA A. ROSS JONES
On November 2, 2019, BURDENA A ROSS JONES received her call to eternal rest. A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and a retired educator. She was predeceased by her son, Dr. Eric E. Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory five beloved children, Saundra K. Jones-Lyons, Carla J. Jones Burrell, Ph.D, Lance R. Jones, Kevin Jones and Caroline Jones; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one great-grandson. Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at McGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please contribute in her name to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, School of Education, www.uapb.edu
.