The Washington Post

BURDENA ROSS JONES

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
View Map
On November 2, 2019, BURDENA A ROSS JONES received her call to eternal rest. A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and a retired educator. She was predeceased by her son, Dr. Eric E. Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory five beloved children, Saundra K. Jones-Lyons, Carla J. Jones Burrell, Ph.D, Lance R. Jones, Kevin Jones and Caroline Jones; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one great-grandson. Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at McGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please contribute in her name to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, School of Education, www.uapb.edu.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2019
