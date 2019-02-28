BURNELL "Bunny" BETHEA

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved daughter of Lucille M. Brown. She is survived by Wayne G. Bethea (brother); Dominique Wimberly (daughter), one niece, three nephews, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 starting 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., at Greater People's Union Baptist Church located at 1111 South Carolina Avenue, SE Washington, DC 20003. Interment will be at Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Home.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019
