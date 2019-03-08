Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BURTON ADLER. View Sign

ADLER BURTON E. ADLER (Age 88) Passed away without any pain after a year of overall deteriorating health, on March 6, 2019 at home in Silver Spring, Maryland. A 58-year resident, that lived in the same house for 50 of those years with his wife, Ellen (passed away in 2002) and his daughter, Karen (until she graduated college). He was born in New York and lived there the first 30 years of his life. He was proud of his time at Erasmus and playing football for them. Although he loved Maryland and spent most of his life here, he never lost the New Yorker in him. As such, he was always a brutally honest person that told it as it is, whether you liked the truth or not. He may have lived in the Washington area, but he had no time or patience for politics or not getting to the point, "just get it done". Burt was high school educated but was very successful in business and enjoyed what he did his entire life. His only regret in life was that he did not go to college and further his education. In that vein, he read the Washington Post every single day from cover to cover for his entire life. If the newspaper did not get delivered on occasion, his entire day was ruined. His true joys in life, in addition to talking with and visiting with his daughter Karen, was traveling the world and speaking with people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures. His other passion, besides golf, the news, and the stock market, was eating out for dinner. Literally until his "last hour", he loved to go out every evening, usually with his lady-friend of 16 years Rosalinda (as only as he could call her), and have dinner in a restaurant. This gave him another opportunity to use his "gift of gab" to be with people and speak with them about anything and everything and have a good meal. Although Burt was a decorated Korean War veteran, he never spoke about it, except for an occasional "lighter" story about the war. He loved to be with children and volunteered for many years in schools and group homes to help children with disabilities. He would tell you he had a wonderful and full life and would want everyone to have the same. He is survived by his one and only Karen (Bruce), his grandson, Lee, his brother Don (Barbara) and nephews, Eric and Michael. Also survived by his lady-friend, Roz. May his memory always be for a blessing. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. at Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, 1091 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com Funeral Home Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.

1091 Rockville Pike

Rockville , MD 20852

Funeral Home Details Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2019

