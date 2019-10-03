

BURTON EMMER



Of Rockville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. Burt is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lynne Emmer, daughters Laurie Emmer-Martin and Susan Emmer, sons-in-law Paul Martin and David Goodfriend, grandchildren Ben and Ari Goodfriend, brother Fred Emmer and sister Elayne Koshkin, brother-in-law Sam Oberman, and many nieces and nephews. He survived sisters Sibby Gross, Doris Sutton, and Lila Estrin.

Born on March 4, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, Burt served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He graduated from Brooklyn College, and went to work for IBM. He earned a mid-career CPA and rose to managing partner of a national accounting firm. Devoted to South Florida community, he was elected President of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and appointed treasurer of a statewide political campaign.

Burt excelled at baseball, tennis, skiing, racquetball, and bridge. He loved photography and jazz, enjoyed a conversation with anyone about anything, and took daredevil risks, like skydiving on his 75th birthday. More than anything, Burt was a family man who adored his wife, showed his daughters that they could attain success in sport, school, and career, coached his older grandson's baseball teams ("Coach Papa"), attended all of his younger grandson's theater performances, and embraced his sons-in-law as if they were his own sons.

A funeral service will be held with interment immediately following on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park at 14321 Comus Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871.