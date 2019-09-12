

BURTON LAURENCE GERTLER



Burton Laurence Gertler, 82, a businessman who owned hair and skin care salons in downtown Washington for five decades, died at his Northwest Washington home on August 25, 2019.

Mr. Gertler was a lifelong District resident who graduated from Coolidge High School and Ben Franklin University, where he trained to be an accountant. As a young man he worked for Cherner Motor Company, the auto dealership in which his father, Henry Gertler, was a partner.

Mr. Burton Gertler left the car dealership in the 1960s to run businesses of his own. First it was a hair salon at 18th and K streets NW known as Reginald of London. In the mid-1970s, Mr. Gertler opened Lillian Laurence Ltd., a hair and skin care salon that operated first at 17th and L streets and then at 20th and M streets, until he retired in 2012 and closed the business.

Mr. Gertler is survived by his companion of 43 years, Marita Hofmann; a daughter, Debra Gertler Lindsey (David); a son, Gary Gertler (Julia); and five grandchildren.

Service was previously held.