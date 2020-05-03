Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BURTON REINER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

REINER BURTON REINER Passed away on April 22, 2020 at home in Bethesda, Maryland, after a long illness with kidney disease. He is survived by his four children, Randy Reiner (Orna); Lisa Reiner; Ricki Rosenberg (Joe) and Renee Reiner (Michael DeSanto). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren to mourn his memory: Lee Rosenberg, Pamela Rosenberg, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Danny Rosenberg (Ali), Karen Reiner, Jacob Rosenberg (Alisa), Carly Reiner, Ariel Reiner, and Haley Reiner; and three great-great grandchildren: Ryder Rosenberg, Harrison Rosenberg, and Dylan Rosenberg. Burton was born in Washington, DC on May 31, 1928 to Kitty and Henry Reiner. As an only child, he assumed a lot of family responsibility from an early age and took this role seriously. After attending Alice Deal Middle School, he went to Staunton Military Academy. Although the military regimen suited his nature, his family was often entertained by stories of late-night escapades with his classmates. He attended Georgetown University for undergraduate school and received his law degree there. After practicing law for a few years, he decided to pursue real estate development. He married Anita Oshinsky, the love of his life, on August 12, 1952. They were married for 61 years until she predeceased him in 2013. Burton and Anita were blessed with four children. There are lots of fond memories of boating on the Chesapeake, visiting art galleries and museums, and going to plays at the National Theatre. Burton's favorite pastimes were golfing and fishing. Instead of coming home empty-handed, Burton would go to the grocery store to purchase rockfish. When Anita and Burton were blessed with nine grandchildren, they took their grandparenting role seriously. They planned trips with a few grandchildren at a time to dude ranches and Europe. It is these experiences that made lifelong memories for their grandchildren. And although Burton grew up attending B?nai Israel Synagogue, he raised his family at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Anita and Burton were philanthropically-minded and supported many Jewish causes. Donations in Burton's memory may be made to the Kitty and Henry Reiner Early Childhood Endowment Fund at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.only child, he assumed a lot of family responsibility from an early age and took this role seriously. After attending Alice Deal Middle School, he went to Staunton Military Academy. Although the military regimen suited his nature, his family was often entertained by stories of late-night escapades with his classmates. He attended Georgetown University for undergraduate school and received his law degree there. After practicing law for a few years, he decided to pursue real estate development. He married Anita Oshinsky, the love of his life, on August 12, 1952. They were married for 61 years until she predeceased him in 2013. Burton and Anita were blessed with four children. There are lots of fond memories of boating on the Chesapeake, visiting art galleries and museums, and going to plays at the National Theatre. Burton's favorite pastimes were golfing and fishing. Instead of coming home empty-handed, Burton would go to the grocery store to purchase rockfish. When Anita and Burton were blessed with nine grandchildren, they took their grandparenting role seriously. They planned trips with a few grandchildren at a time to dude ranches and Europe. It is these experiences that made lifelong memories for their grandchildren. And although Burton grew up attending B?nai Israel Synagogue, he raised his family at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Anita and Burton were philanthropically-minded and supported many Jewish causes. Donations in Burton's memory may be made to the Kitty and Henry Reiner Early Childhood Endowment Fund at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.



REINER BURTON REINER Passed away on April 22, 2020 at home in Bethesda, Maryland, after a long illness with kidney disease. He is survived by his four children, Randy Reiner (Orna); Lisa Reiner; Ricki Rosenberg (Joe) and Renee Reiner (Michael DeSanto). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren to mourn his memory: Lee Rosenberg, Pamela Rosenberg, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Danny Rosenberg (Ali), Karen Reiner, Jacob Rosenberg (Alisa), Carly Reiner, Ariel Reiner, and Haley Reiner; and three great-great grandchildren: Ryder Rosenberg, Harrison Rosenberg, and Dylan Rosenberg. Burton was born in Washington, DC on May 31, 1928 to Kitty and Henry Reiner. As an only child, he assumed a lot of family responsibility from an early age and took this role seriously. After attending Alice Deal Middle School, he went to Staunton Military Academy. Although the military regimen suited his nature, his family was often entertained by stories of late-night escapades with his classmates. He attended Georgetown University for undergraduate school and received his law degree there. After practicing law for a few years, he decided to pursue real estate development. He married Anita Oshinsky, the love of his life, on August 12, 1952. They were married for 61 years until she predeceased him in 2013. Burton and Anita were blessed with four children. There are lots of fond memories of boating on the Chesapeake, visiting art galleries and museums, and going to plays at the National Theatre. Burton's favorite pastimes were golfing and fishing. Instead of coming home empty-handed, Burton would go to the grocery store to purchase rockfish. When Anita and Burton were blessed with nine grandchildren, they took their grandparenting role seriously. They planned trips with a few grandchildren at a time to dude ranches and Europe. It is these experiences that made lifelong memories for their grandchildren. And although Burton grew up attending B?nai Israel Synagogue, he raised his family at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Anita and Burton were philanthropically-minded and supported many Jewish causes. Donations in Burton's memory may be made to the Kitty and Henry Reiner Early Childhood Endowment Fund at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.only child, he assumed a lot of family responsibility from an early age and took this role seriously. After attending Alice Deal Middle School, he went to Staunton Military Academy. Although the military regimen suited his nature, his family was often entertained by stories of late-night escapades with his classmates. He attended Georgetown University for undergraduate school and received his law degree there. After practicing law for a few years, he decided to pursue real estate development. He married Anita Oshinsky, the love of his life, on August 12, 1952. They were married for 61 years until she predeceased him in 2013. Burton and Anita were blessed with four children. There are lots of fond memories of boating on the Chesapeake, visiting art galleries and museums, and going to plays at the National Theatre. Burton's favorite pastimes were golfing and fishing. Instead of coming home empty-handed, Burton would go to the grocery store to purchase rockfish. When Anita and Burton were blessed with nine grandchildren, they took their grandparenting role seriously. They planned trips with a few grandchildren at a time to dude ranches and Europe. It is these experiences that made lifelong memories for their grandchildren. And although Burton grew up attending B?nai Israel Synagogue, he raised his family at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Anita and Burton were philanthropically-minded and supported many Jewish causes. Donations in Burton's memory may be made to the Kitty and Henry Reiner Early Childhood Endowment Fund at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close