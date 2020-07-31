Burton Schorr



Burton Louis Schorr

Burton Louis Schorr, long-time Washington journalist and resident of Chevy Chase Village, died in Arlington, VA on July 17, 2020, aged 91 years. The cause was complications from congestive heart failure. Survivors include his two children, Daniel Schorr of New York City and Serena Schorr of Arlington, VA and three grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Mary-Frances M. Schorr. Burt was a native New Yorker. He was born in Manhattan, NY in 1929, then spent a few fondly-remembered younger years in Cedarhurst, LI before moving back to the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He attended local public schools before attending The Fieldston School. He graduated from Lafayette College with a BA in English, then served in the Army during the Korean War era. Burt began his journalism career in Houston, TX, in the 1950s, where he also met his wife-to-be. In 1960 he began a 25-year career with the Wall Street Journal, first in New York, then in the Atlanta bureau. In 1965 he transferred to the Washington bureau, where he remained until 1985, covering education and agricultural policy. In 1986 he began the second phase of his career, first with Key Communications and then with United Communications Group (UCG), where until between 1986 and 2016 he wrote one of UCG's publications, Home Health Line (originally Health Policy Week), the leading independent, subscription-based newsletter covering the home health industry. He finally retired from journalism in 2016 at the age of 87. Burt and his wife, who was known as Fran, were active and admired members of the Chevy Chase Village community. Burt moved to Chevy Chase with his young family in 1967, and remained in Chevy Chase for the rest of his life. Burt was also a long-time member of the Chevy Chase Village Board, and served on the board of the Chevy Chase Recreation Association, while Fran was an active and prominent member of the Chevy Chase Historical Society. Burt's wit, warmth and irrepressible sense of humor never failed to win over journalism colleagues, fellow Village and CCRA board members, and neighbors alike. The "mayor of Oxford Street' was a beloved figure in the Chevy Chase Village community. He will be profoundly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. A memorial for Burt will be held at a time when we can all gather safely enough to honor him. Those wishing to honor Burt's legacy through charitable donations may give to the American Civil Liberties Union or the Southern Poverty Law Center.



