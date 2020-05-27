BURTON YAVENER
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Burton "Buddy" Yavener, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in Brookeville, MD. Buddy was born June 12, 1925 in Jersey City, New Jersey to extraordinary parents, Max and Ann (Rappoport) Yavener. He proudly served in the United States Army as a tank commander in WWII
in the European Theatre, after which he graduated from Upsala College where he received a Golden Glove Award for his prowess in the infield. Buddy received his law degree from George Washington University and practiced law in Maryland and DC for 40 years in addition to serving as chief executive officer of several insurance companies. Buddy met the love of his life, Charlotte (Levin) Yavener, on a blind date, after which they married on July 15, 1951. They raised three children, lived inseparably for almost 54 years, and epitomized the essence of home wherever they lived. They ventured into rural life in 1969 and lived at their farm in Rohrersville, MD for over 20 years, in addition to enjoying vacation homes in Newport, VT and Boynton Beach, FL. Buddy was a devoted father and husband first and foremost. He treasured his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as Papa and was known throughout his life for his moral fabric, love of family, poetic wisdom, and perpetual sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his father, Max, mother, Ann, and beloved wife, Charlotte. He is survived by his three children, Lynne (Howard) Gartenhaus, Barry Yavener, and Lloyd (Jennifer) Yavener; sister Elaine Schlossberg; grandchildren, Devon, Jordan, Miriam, Rachel, Max, Alyssa, and Jeremy; and great-grandchildren, Clark, Dominic, and Brinley. Buddy and Charlotte will forever be in our hearts and souls. A private interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.