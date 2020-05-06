

Buster Bernie Bailey



Passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1931, in Bee Log, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Raleigh Austin and Ellar Bailey of Burnsville, North Carolina and preceded in death by brothers Anderson Bailey, George Bailey and sisters Catherine Bailey, Dorothy Bailey, Fannie Stiles and Mae Stiles. Buster is survived by sisters Ethel King and Winnie Metcalf of North Carolina and a host of neices, nephews and friends. In 1953 he moved to Alexandria, VA, for a career as a carpenter. Fall of 1984 he retired from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers after 23 years of Federal Service. A private gravesite service and his interment will be at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Engleside Baptist Church & Christian School, 8428 Highland Lane, Alexandria, VA 22309 in memory of Buster's Life.