

BYRLE M. ABBIN



Byrle M. Abbin, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 19, 2019. A devoted and loving son, Byrle was born on April 26, 1931 in South Dakota to Russian immigrants Evelyn and Harry Abbin.

After Byrle obtained a business degree as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan (1952), he served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant. While stationed in Europe he met his beautiful British bride, the former Lily Benson. He then received a law degree from Harvard Law School (1957). After that, he became a CPA. Having these credentials and a passion for his profession, Byrle worked hard to hone his craft. As a nationally-known expert on the taxation of estates, gifts, and trusts, he published many articles, made numerous speeches, authored and co-authored two books, mentored countless colleagues and associates, and received several professional awards.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, survivors include his son Marc, daughter Lisa (Jeff Kramer) and the apple of his eye, granddaughter Suzanne Kramer.

A memorial service to honor Byrle's life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 13, 2019 at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions can be made to or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.