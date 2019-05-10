Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BYRLE ABBIN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ABBIN BYRLE M. ABBIN Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 19, 2019. A devoted and loving son, Byrle was born on April 26, 1931 in Mitchell, South Dakota and raised in nearby Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, a small farming community with a population of roughly 300. His parents, Evelyn and Harry Abbin, were Russian immigrants who owned Abbin's Department Store, at the time the only store in Mt. Vernon. After Byrle obtained a business degree as an undergraduate at the



ABBIN BYRLE M. ABBIN Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 19, 2019. A devoted and loving son, Byrle was born on April 26, 1931 in Mitchell, South Dakota and raised in nearby Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, a small farming community with a population of roughly 300. His parents, Evelyn and Harry Abbin, were Russian immigrants who owned Abbin's Department Store, at the time the only store in Mt. Vernon. After Byrle obtained a business degree as an undergraduate at the University of Michigan (1952), he served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant. While stationed in Europe he met his beautiful British bride, the former Lily Benson, on a blind date. They married on June 20, 1954 in London then moved to Boston where he received a law degree from Harvard Law School (1957). Shortly after Byrle passed the bar exam, he and Lily settled in the Chicago area because Byrle was offered a position with the international accounting firm Arthur Andersen & Co. Studying countless hours for the CPA exam paid off, as Byrle was awarded both the Illinois Gold Medal and the Elijah Watt Sells Gold Medal for having the highest grade on the exam (1959). This was no ordinary accomplishment; more than 12,000 students sat for the exam nationwide. Having these credentials and a passion for his profession, Byrle worked hard to hone his craft. He made partner at Arthur Andersen in 1967 due to his keen intellect, technical skills, contributions, hard work, and "bigpicture" mindset. In 1981, Lily and Byrle moved to Washington, DC so that he could direct the Office of Federal Tax Services (OFTS). At OFTS, Byrle was in charge of contacts with government officials and clients dealing with federal tax policy. He grew the Office from three staff members to more than 60 when he retired in 1993. After that, he worked for Andersen as a consultant until 2001. In 2002, Byrle and other former Andersen partners and managers formed Wealth and Tax Advisory Services (WTAS), now called Andersen Tax. He worked in the Tysons Corner office until 2016. As a nationally-known expert on the taxation of estates, gifts, and trusts, he published more than 60 articles; delivered more than 100 technical speeches; authored the 2,500- page book Income Taxation of Fiduciaries and Beneficiaries; co-authored the book Tax Economics of Charitable Giving; served on many advisory boards, committees, task forces, and organizations related to taxation and estate planning; and mentored countless colleagues and associates. Byrle was a popular speaker at the annual University of Miami School of Law's Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, often filling a large ballroom to capacity. He also received several professional awards. In 2001, he was recognized with the Arthur J. Dixon Memorial Award for a Career of Service with Distinction in the Field of Taxation from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' Tax Division. From the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, he was recognized with both the Distinguished Accredited Estate Planner award in 2004 and the Hartman Axley Lifetime Service Award in 2008. Not bad for a small-town boy! Byrle's hobbies included rooting for the Michigan Wolverines, enjoying the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, traveling internationally, gardening, discussing politics, and reading murder mysteries. In addition to his wife of 64 years, survivors include his son Marc, daughter Lisa (Jeff Kramer) and granddaughter Suzanne Kramer. They will miss his quiet manner, quick wit, and sense of humor. A memorial service to honor Byrle's life will be held on May 13, 2019 at 1pm at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions can be made to and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. A memorial service to honor Byrle's life will be held on May 13, 2019 at 1pm at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions can be made to and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.