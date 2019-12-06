

Byron Allen (Age 68)



Of Bakerton, West Virginia, passed Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Byron was born to Robert Earl Allen, and Elizabeth Byron Frater Allen, April 14, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Byron graduated from Richard Montgomery in 1969 and received an associates degree in Fine Arts from Montgomery College. Byron took pride and felt great accomplishment with his central role in forming the first suicide hot line in our area. Byron enjoyed hobbies such as photography, reading and video editing. Byron enjoyed spending time with friends and family, he would always bring the gift of entertainment.

Byron was gifted with the ability to lovingly provide care and assistance for his elderly parents for over 20 years.

Byron is survived by Robert Lester Allen Brother, Mark Trigg Allen brother, Joshua Emmit Becker Son. He also is survived by four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life in a casual setting is being held December 14, at the Bavarian Inn & Lodge From 12 until 2 p.m. The address is 164 Shepherd Grade Road, Shepherdstown, WV. 2544.