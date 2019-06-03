

Byron B. Black, AIA

(Age 86)



Passed away on May 29, 2019 at his home in Vienna, VA. A graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute, he received his Masters of Architecture Degree in 1956. After serving in the US Army, Byron relocated to Washington, DC where he joined the firm of Edwin Weihe and Associates. He was named Partner in 1963 and led the successor firm WDG Architecture, PLLC firm as a Managing Principal until his retirement in 2005. As Principal in Charge Byron completed designs for over 200 major buildings in the Washington Metropolitan Area, and is credited with innovations in design, structural systems, and zoning and building code modifications. He was a respected and beloved member of the Washington architectural community.

Byron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Kate; his devoted daughter, Mary Lyttle (Walter); his cherished grandson, Frazier Stern (Kim); and his great-granddaughter, Veronica Vy. Byron is also survived by his brother, Donald Black (Nancy) of Winchester, VA.

A funeral service will be held on June 5, at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax, 2709 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, VA. Visitation will be held at Money and King, 171 Maple Avenue W on Tuesday June 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Flint Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinsons Foundation of Washington, DC are encouraged.