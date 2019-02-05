

Byron Earl Byron



A retired Foreign Service officer, A retired Foreign Service officer, Army veteran and 45-year resident of Arlington, VA who had relocated to Gainesville, VA in 2014, died peacefully at Haymarket Medical Center on January 27, 2019.

His ashes will be interred both at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA and at Lemoore Cemetery District in Lemoore, CA alongside those of his late wife, Dori Potter Byron.

Following his 1945-1948 US Army tour of duty in Germany, Byron graduated in 1952 from University of California, Berkeley. He joined the US Foreign Service in 1952 and was commissioned as a Foreign Service Officer in 1955. He served in Congo (while still a Belgian colony), Lebanon, Cambodia, Congo (post-independence), Mozambique, Turkey, and also at the State Department in Washington, D.C. After retiring from the Foreign Service, he assisted Dori in her real estate business.

Byron was born in Oakland, CA in 1927 to Zaida Downer and Carlston Byron. He is survived by the children of his first marriage to Samira Baroody, Carl (Virginia) Byron and Leila Byron; as well as by Dori's children, Skip (Kimberly) Potter, Doug (Pat) Potter, Ted (Nancy) Potter, Penny (Phil) Schanke, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and his nephew Earl (Barbara) Byron and niece Bonnie (Matt) Perry.