

BYRON LINWOOD KIRKLEY



Byron Linwood Kirkley of Baltimore, MD passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1943 in Washington, D.C. and is preceded in death by his parents, Norman G. Kirkley and Maggie Kirkley Wagoner. Byron is a 1962 graduate of Spingarn High School in Washington, DC and a 1967 graduate of North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC where he was a Letterman on the basketball teams. Byron had a wonderful smile and an intense love for his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Catherine Head Kirkley; daughters from a previous marriage, Sharon Kirkley, Danielle Kirkley Hunter (Curtis); stepdaughters, Tiffani Kinzer (Robert), Amir Head and granddaughters, Sydney Hunter and Melody Kinzer. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Marshall's Funeral Home of Washington, DC. Interment will be conducted at Maryland National Memorial Park in Laurel, MD. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.