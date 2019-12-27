The Washington Post

BYRON SCOTT

Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Notice
Byron A. Scott  
Real Estate Broker  

On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Byron entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Geraldine; loyal son, Ronald (Jada); three grandchildren: DeValye', Camren, and Jaron; and a host of relatives and friends. Byron was truly in the business of service with an illustrious 40 year career in real estate and appraisals. Funeral will be held on December 30, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church located at 9832 Piscataway Rd. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery located at 4001 Suitland Rd. Funeral services have been entrusted to R.N. Horton. Floral arrangements must be delivered to the church on the day of funeral between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019
