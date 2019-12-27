

Byron A. Scott

Real Estate Broker



On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Byron entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Geraldine; loyal son, Ronald (Jada); three grandchildren: DeValye', Camren, and Jaron; and a host of relatives and friends. Byron was truly in the business of service with an illustrious 40 year career in real estate and appraisals. Funeral will be held on December 30, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church located at 9832 Piscataway Rd. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery located at 4001 Suitland Rd. Funeral services have been entrusted to R.N. Horton. Floral arrangements must be delivered to the church on the day of funeral between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.