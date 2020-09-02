C. Alan Boneau (Age 94)
Passed away from Parkinson's disease at his home in Bethesda on April 19, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, February 2, 1926, to Charles A. and Virginia (Kircher) Boneau, upon graduation from high school, he served in the Navy in the Pacific theater in World War II. Attending the University of Cincinnati on the GI Bill, he started out as an English major but soon switched to the field of Psychology and received his BA and MA. He received his PhD in Experimental Psychology from Duke University and served as assistant and associate professor of Psychology and assistant to the Dean at Duke before leaving academia for a career at the American Psychological Association in Washington, DC, where he was educational affairs officer, director of programs and planning and executive officer. Most recently, he was professor of Psychology at George Mason University, serving for a time as chairman, and later emeritus. He will be remembered by family and friends, colleagues and students as a true renaissance man interested and talented in everything-science, computers, humanities, theater, art and music (he played classical flute and jazz clarinet)-a gourmet cook, and a really funny guy. He was preceded in death in 2014 by his wife of 59 years, Ann Mallin Boneau, and is survived by his children Denise, Jonathan, and Paul (who cared for him in his last years), and four granddaughters, as well as a sister, Virginia Williard of Columbus, Ohio, and many dear nieces and nephews. According to his wishes, no memorial service was held. Monetary donations in his name to brainsupportnetwork.org
are gratefully accepted.