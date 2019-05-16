The Washington Post

C. BERNARD RUFFIN III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. BERNARD RUFFIN III.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter
3319 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

C. BERNARD RUFFIN, III  

Just as a day well-spent ends in peaceful sleep, so a life well-spent ends in peaceful death. Fell asleep May 4, 2019. C. Bernard Ruffin III, son of the late C. Bernard Ruffin, Jr. and the late Lillian Jones Ruffin; brother of the late B. Linda Ruffin; godfather of Cory W. Lucas; first cousin of Diane Jones Garland, Jeannine Jones Cosgrove, John J. "Jack" Jones, Anna Maria Polidoro, Jack V. Jones, Jr., Lewis S. Jones, Joyce Lovett, Robyn Lovett, and Paul J. Watts. Services will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 3319 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020 on Saturday, May 18 at 12 Noon.
Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon