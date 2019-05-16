C. BERNARD RUFFIN, III
Just as a day well-spent ends in peaceful sleep, so a life well-spent ends in peaceful death. Fell asleep May 4, 2019. C. Bernard Ruffin III, son of the late C. Bernard Ruffin, Jr. and the late Lillian Jones Ruffin; brother of the late B. Linda Ruffin; godfather of Cory W. Lucas; first cousin of Diane Jones Garland, Jeannine Jones Cosgrove, John J. "Jack" Jones, Anna Maria Polidoro, Jack V. Jones, Jr., Lewis S. Jones, Joyce Lovett, Robyn Lovett, and Paul J. Watts. Services will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 3319 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020 on Saturday, May 18 at 12 Noon.