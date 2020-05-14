

C. CARTER PERRY (Age 92)



Peacefully departed this life on May 11, 2020 at her home in Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W Perry Jr., she is survived by sons, Thomas III, William, and daughter, Lynn. In addition, she had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren - all of whom gave her great joy and happiness in her latter years. Born in Washington, DC, she was a lifelong resident of Chevy Chase. Graduate of National Cathedral School and University of Maryland. She and Tom were avid world travelers. She touched many people's lives with kindness, humor, and grace. Services private. Condolences may be expressed at: