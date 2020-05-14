The Washington Post

C. CARTER PERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. CARTER PERRY.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 

C. CARTER PERRY (Age 92)  

Peacefully departed this life on May 11, 2020 at her home in Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W Perry Jr., she is survived by sons, Thomas III, William, and daughter, Lynn. In addition, she had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren - all of whom gave her great joy and happiness in her latter years. Born in Washington, DC, she was a lifelong resident of Chevy Chase. Graduate of National Cathedral School and University of Maryland. She and Tom were avid world travelers. She touched many people's lives with kindness, humor, and grace. Services private. Condolences may be expressed at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.