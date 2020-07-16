1/1
C. EUGENE BOONE
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

G. EUGENE BOONE  
Born on May 2, 1927 and passed away July 12, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Homer and Jessie Boone of Cumberland MD. Brother of the late Marshall Boone, Maxine Boone Sawyer; brother of John Boone and Norita Boone Morris; beloved husband of Ginger Boone. Loving father of Steven Boone, Melissa Lopez (Jim), Gary Boone (Kathy) and Christopher Boone. Grandfather of Brittany Lopez Taylor (John), Ashley Lopez Amoroso (Steven), Jared Lopez (Missy), and David Boone. He was great grandfather to four great granddaughters.Gene served in the US Navy at the end of World War II. He had a fulfilling 42 year career at IBM with jobs ranging from field engineering to sales in the US Federal marketplace. He was an active member of the community, serving as church council and endowment committee presidents, financial secretary, and property chairman at Emmanuel Lutheran church. He was a member of Emmanuel's meditation group, Sunday School and the men's group. He served as Committee Chairman for Boy Scout Troop 773 in Potomac MD.He loved life and his family, working on cars, reading, meditating, gardening and finding solutions to things that needed his creativity.Memorial Service arrangements will be made in the future. Inurnment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda MD or to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Road Rockville MD 20852 (www.jssa.org/donatenow).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved