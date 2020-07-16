G. EUGENE BOONE
Born on May 2, 1927 and passed away July 12, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Homer and Jessie Boone of Cumberland MD. Brother of the late Marshall Boone, Maxine Boone Sawyer; brother of John Boone and Norita Boone Morris; beloved husband of Ginger Boone. Loving father of Steven Boone, Melissa Lopez (Jim), Gary Boone (Kathy) and Christopher Boone. Grandfather of Brittany Lopez Taylor (John), Ashley Lopez Amoroso (Steven), Jared Lopez (Missy), and David Boone. He was great grandfather to four great granddaughters.Gene served in the US Navy at the end of World War II. He had a fulfilling 42 year career at IBM with jobs ranging from field engineering to sales in the US Federal marketplace. He was an active member of the community, serving as church council and endowment committee presidents, financial secretary, and property chairman at Emmanuel Lutheran church. He was a member of Emmanuel's meditation group, Sunday School and the men's group. He served as Committee Chairman for Boy Scout Troop 773 in Potomac MD.He loved life and his family, working on cars, reading, meditating, gardening and finding solutions to things that needed his creativity.Memorial Service arrangements will be made in the future. Inurnment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda MD or to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Road Rockville MD 20852 (www.jssa.org/donatenow
).