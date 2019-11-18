

C. Grey Pash (Age 73)



Of Springfield, Virginia, formerly of Bardstown, Kentucky, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia. Mr. Pash graduated from Bardstown High School in 1964 as valedictorian of his class. He attended Davidson College in North Carolina, graduating in 1968. He then attended law school at the University of Kentucky, from which he graduated with high honors in 1971. He was editor of the Kentucky Law Journal and a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.

Mr. Pash began working at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, DC, after law school. He worked in the Office of General Counsel as an appellate litigator for more than 48 years until his death. During his tenure at the FCC, Mr. Pash briefed and argued numerous significant communications cases before the federal appellate courts.

Mr. Pash was an accomplished chef and loved music and theater. He also enjoyed going to craft fairs and collecting contemporary handmade crafts. He remained a lifelong fan of the basketball teams at Kentucky and Davidson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford G. and Hazel W. Pash. Mr. Pash is survived by his uncle, Bill (Carol) Walls; his aunt, LaJune Jones; and 31 cousins.

A visitation and memorial service will be held at the Bardstown Christian Church on Sunday, December 1 at 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held in Washington, DC in January 2020. Donations in Mr. Pash's name may be made to Davidson College, Virginia Hospital Center, and the First Christian Church in Bardstown.