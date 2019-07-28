

C. Norman Wood

Lt. General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

(Age 80)



Husband of 50 years to Elizabeth Burwell Dillard Wood, died on June 8, 2018 at his home in Ware's Wharf, Essex County, Virginia. General Wood was predeceased by his mother, Mary Louise Ferguson, sister, Janice Farrell Hilz and his niece, Leslie Farrell. In addition to his wife, General Wood is survived by his daughters, Wende Louise Wood and Elizabeth Burwell Wood Santini; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Burwell Santini; his nieces, Allison Farrell, Jennifer McGranaghan and Jessica Neatherlin and will be missed by "Lady" his beloved beagle. General Wood's military badges include those for the Missile and Presidential Service. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and had 1,000 combat flying hours in the Vietnam Conflict. His General Officer assignments included: Executive Director of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board at the White House in the first Reagan Administration, Commander, Air force Intelligence and US European Command; head of Air Force Intelligence; and Director of the Intelligence Community Staff.