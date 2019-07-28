C. Norman Wood
Lt. General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)
(Age 80)
Husband of 50 years to Elizabeth Burwell Dillard Wood, died on June 8, 2018 at his home in Ware's Wharf, Essex County, Virginia. General Wood was predeceased by his mother, Mary Louise Ferguson, sister, Janice Farrell Hilz and his niece, Leslie Farrell. In addition to his wife, General Wood is survived by his daughters, Wende Louise Wood and Elizabeth Burwell Wood Santini; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Burwell Santini; his nieces, Allison Farrell, Jennifer McGranaghan and Jessica Neatherlin and will be missed by "Lady" his beloved beagle. General Wood's military badges include those for the Missile and Presidential Service. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and had 1,000 combat flying hours in the Vietnam Conflict. His General Officer assignments included: Executive Director of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board at the White House in the first Reagan Administration, Commander, Air force Intelligence and US European Command; head of Air Force Intelligence; and Director of the Intelligence Community Staff.
He retired from the Air Force in June 1992, and took a job as senior vice president and general manager of BDM Federal. General Wood became President and CEO of the Armed Forces Communications, International in April 1996 and was also the publisher of SIGNAL Magazine., He retired October 1, 2001. After moving and fully embracing Ware's Wharf as home in 2012, he became an active volunteer through numerous civic and community groups. He was a committed Rotarian
and was on the board of Bay Aging and the Essex County Museum. He was an avid genealogical researcher who frequented annual international conferences. He delighted in music and attended his granddaughter's music and piano recitals as often as possible. He had a sensitive and caring heart that he shared with all. General Wood was a life-long Christian Scientist. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arlington requests arrival at the cemetery 45 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to the Tappahannock Rotary Club, PO Box 2672, Tappahannock VA, 22560 and Bay Aging, PO Box 610, Urbanna VA 23175.