CALEB BELAI

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Debre Genet MedhaneAlem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church
4401 Old Branch Avenue
Marlow Heights, MD
CALEB BELAI (Age 50)  

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Loving brother of Yared Belai, Abbai Belai, and Axum Belai; uncle of Elias, Elsabeth, and Yodit. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Debre Genet MedhaneAlem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, 4401 Old Branch Avenue, Marlow Heights, MD 20748, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Debre Genet MedhaneAlem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church.

Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
