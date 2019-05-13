The Washington Post

CALEB "Jimmy" WILKINS

Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Peacefully on May 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by Barbara O. Wilkins, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 52 years. He is survived by two loving daughters, Michelle Wilkins Gaddy (James) and Tracee Wilkins Short (Tyrone); five adoring grandchildren, Brittany, Mariah and Allison Gaddy and Ra-El and Ella Short; and his devoted sister, Angela Wilkins-Hyman (Marvin). Friends and family are invited to celebrate Caleb's life at Park View Baptist Church, 7900 Oxman Rd., Landover, MD 20785 on Friday, May 17, 2019, visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. Arrangements by SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME, P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2019
