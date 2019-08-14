Callie Lee Crudup
February 8, 1928 - August 9, 2019
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday August 9, 2019. She was preceeded in death by her husband, McKinley; daughter, Vondale; and son, Orlando. She is survived by her loving children, James (Sandra), Carolyn (Al), Patricia, Terriann and Sonya; and many blessed grandchilden; great-grandchildren; and a host of cherished relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment is private.