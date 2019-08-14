The Washington Post

CALLIE CRUDUP (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2498 Alabama Ave., SE.
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2498 Alabama Ave., SE.
Notice
Callie Lee Crudup  
February 8, 1928 - August 9, 2019  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday August 9, 2019. She was preceeded in death by her husband, McKinley; daughter, Vondale; and son, Orlando. She is survived by her loving children, James (Sandra), Carolyn (Al), Patricia, Terriann and Sonya; and many blessed grandchilden; great-grandchildren; and a host of cherished relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
