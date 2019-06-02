CALVIN HOYLE GARNER, JR.
CDR USNR (RET)
Born in Augusta, Arkansas, on December 29, 1944, Calvin passed peacefully in his Lorton, Virginia home on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. He is the beloved husband of the late Mary Glendolyn Garner; loving father of Jennifer Fleming (William), Joan Garner, and Paul Garner (Lori); grandfather of William, Maribeth, Sarah and Roger Fleming, Hannah Hardiman, and Samuel and Caleb Garner; brother of Daphne Hopson and John Garner. He is preceded by his parents Chaplain Calvin H. Garner Sr. and Maxine M. Garner. Mr. Garner graduated from Memphis State University with a double major in Math and Physical Science and then volunteered to serve his country as an Officer on active duty in the U.S. Navy
flying anti-submarine warfare planes off of aircraft carriers during the Vietnam era in the Russian theatre. During that time Calvin and Mary were married in Paragould, Arkansas on Christmas Day in 1967 and were happily married for 41 years. He retired as a Commander from the U.S. Navy Reserves in October 1990. While in the Reserves, he also worked at the Pentagon as a civilian in the U.S Air Force and retired in May 2002. During his service in the U.S. Air Force he earned a master's degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Ft. McNair. Mr. Garner accepted Jesus as his Savior as a child and was faithful in his church, Calvary Road Baptist, in Alexandria, Virginia where he was active and served as an ordained deacon. Calvin loved to spend time with his family and travelling.
A viewing and funeral will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, July 8. The viewing will start at noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.