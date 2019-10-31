

CALVIN P. MASON, JR.



It is with the great sadness that we announce the death of Calvin P Mason, Jr, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland on October 21, 2019.

Calvin was predeceased by his parents, Calvin Mason, Sr. and Ruby Bell Mason. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Karona Mason Malone, son-in-law Anthony D. Malone, granddaughter Hallie N. Kemp and many relatives.

Calvin was a longtime resident of Anacostia and attended DC Public Schools. He graduated from Spingarn High school. His professional career spanned nearly four decades at Howard University where he retired as Director of Printing and Reproduction in September 2004.

Calvin loved his family, his extended family, friends, golf and Howard University. No services are being held. A golf outing to raise money for a named scholarship in his memory will take place in the Spring of 2020.