CALVIN STREET
1934 - 2020
Calvin Street  June 22, 1934-September 25, 2020  
On Friday, September 25, Calvin answered God's call to come home and rest. He has joined his parents Dorothy and Jack, his sister Corrine, his brother Clarence, and many other family members and friends in glory. Left to mourn his passing are his loving and devoted wife, Isa, daughter, Katrina, sisters, Delores and MaryAnn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, October, 15, 2020 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Future Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. All Services will be livestreamed at www. jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com.  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
06:30 - 08:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
OCT
15
Funeral service
12:30 - 02:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
