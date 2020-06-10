

Calvin Linwood Tabron (Age 67)

Departed this life on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his children Crystal, Kimberly, Wanda, John, and Shelly. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service located at 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695. Family and friends are welcome to pay their final respects. There will be a private interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.



