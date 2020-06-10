CALVIN TABRON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CALVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Calvin Linwood Tabron (Age 67)  
Departed this life on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his children Crystal, Kimberly, Wanda, John, and Shelly. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service located at 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695. Family and friends are welcome to pay their final respects. There will be a private interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved