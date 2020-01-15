

Cameron S. McRae (Age 86)



Passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Springfield, Virginia. Cameron was born April 15, 1933 in South Boston, Virginia, to the late John S. and Bela Powell McRae and was married to the late Mary Layne Ballard McRae. In addition to South Boston, he lived in Richmond, Virginia before settling in Springfield, Virginia in 1972.

Survivors include his daughters Megan McNair (spouse Michael) of Woodbridge, Virginia and Paige Powers of Alexandria, Virginia; as well as grandsons Austin McNair (spouse Lillian) of Arlington, Virginia, Cameron McNair (spouse Katie) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Brenden Powers of Alexandria, Virginia and one great grandson Cassian McNair.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 18, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, Virginia with Pastor S. Wayne Rickman officiating. Burial will be held in private. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the following reception at Ernie's Restaurant, 1010 John Randolph Blvd., South Boston, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Layne's memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592.