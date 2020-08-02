1/1
CAMILLE BREWSTER
CAMILLE GRIMES BREWSTER  September 23, 1941 - July 24, 2020  
It is with great sadness that the family of Camille Grimes Brewster announce her passing on July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Hume Grimes Jr. and Mary Louise Colliflower and her husband of 37 years, Thomas Edward Brewster. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Joe) Dunn and Sharon (Keith) Bretzfield; loving Gigi of Brady Thomas and Joseph Ryan Dunn and Tinsley Carter and Tenley Piper Bretzfield. She leaves behind her siblings, Mary Cecilia "Cee Cee" Van Hecke, Cristina Grimes Piotrowski and Frank Grimes III and many other relatives and friends. Camille graduated from The Academy of the Holy Cross, Class of 1959, and attended St. Mary's College in Indiana. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22204. A Mass and Christian burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Camille Brewster to the Stroke Comeback Center, 145 Park Street, SE Vienna, VA 22180 or to The Academy of the Holy Cross, 4920 Strathmore Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
