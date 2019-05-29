The Washington Post

CAMILLE COLAO

CAMILLE MONICA COLAO (Age 70)  

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Bethesda, MD. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lorraine Colao; sister of Ramona Colao, Laurel Colao Akhund, Christine Colao Ellison, Kathleen Colao Busch and Jane Colao Spell. Also survived by seven nieces and nephews and seventeen great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., where a Funeral Service will follow. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
