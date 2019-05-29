CAMILLE MONICA COLAO (Age 70)
On Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Bethesda, MD. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lorraine Colao; sister of Ramona Colao, Laurel Colao Akhund, Christine Colao Ellison, Kathleen Colao Busch and Jane Colao Spell. Also survived by seven nieces and nephews and seventeen great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., where a Funeral Service will follow. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.