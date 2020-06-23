Camille Grosso
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Camille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Camille Marie Grosso  
Camille Marie Grosso passed away on June 18, 2020 in Arlington, VA. She was born on September 28, 1938 to Frank and Mary Balistreri in Geneva, NY. She was married to her husband, Lt Col (Ret.) Jerry Grosso, for 55-years before his passing. She was a registered nurse with Baccalaureate, Masters, and Ph.D in nursing. She provided point of care nursing in her early years and then taught nursing at Catholic University and University of Maryland. She culminated her career in private practice providing psychotherapy with specializations in Family Therapy, Clinical Hypno-Therapy, Biofeeback and Chronic Pain Management. She and her husband loved to travel and visited many countries throughout their life. She also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, the ballet, being with friends, and trying new restaurants.  She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry Grosso; her parents, and her brother, Bernie Balistreri. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Balistreri, her son, Jerry Grosso, her daughter Gina Grosso and her son-in-law Brian O'Connor.  The visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home Arlington on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at The Cathedral of St Thomas More on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at later date at Arlington National Cemetery. For more information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/camille-grosso-9227913.www.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Arlington
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St Thomas More
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved