Camille Marie Grosso
Camille Marie Grosso passed away on June 18, 2020 in Arlington, VA. She was born on September 28, 1938 to Frank and Mary Balistreri in Geneva, NY. She was married to her husband, Lt Col (Ret.) Jerry Grosso, for 55-years before his passing. She was a registered nurse with Baccalaureate, Masters, and Ph.D in nursing. She provided point of care nursing in her early years and then taught nursing at Catholic University and University of Maryland. She culminated her career in private practice providing psychotherapy with specializations in Family Therapy, Clinical Hypno-Therapy, Biofeeback and Chronic Pain Management. She and her husband loved to travel and visited many countries throughout their life. She also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, the ballet, being with friends, and trying new restaurants. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry Grosso; her parents, and her brother, Bernie Balistreri. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Balistreri, her son, Jerry Grosso, her daughter Gina Grosso and her son-in-law Brian O'Connor. The visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home Arlington on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at The Cathedral of St Thomas More on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at later date at Arlington National Cemetery. For more information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/camille-grosso-9227913.www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.