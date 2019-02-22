Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAMILLE METZGER.



CAMILLE B. METZGER

May 12, 1924 ~ February 11, 2019



Praise God, Mother has gone Home to be with The Lord and Her Bob, in Glory! Camille passed into Glory early Monday morning on February 11, 2019, while sleeping, at The Heritage in Tyrone, GA near Susan. Mother was 94, but soon to be 95 on......Mother's Day!

Our Father, and Mother's beloved Bob, preceded her in death in 1994, but can you imagine the Joy at the Gates when she meets The Lord with Bob at His side?! Praise God, what a Joyful Noise will be heard!

Mother is survived on this Earth by our Aunt Pattyann Benoit, the last of the four children of W.R. and Mary Ethel Burchfield, of Montgomery, PA. 'Her Bob', was from Williamsport, PA, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, a Naval aviator, and and a Leader among Men......making Mother the Leader among the Wives, when the Guys shipped out. And what a Leader she was! Helping with all the issues with the Squadron wives, as well as at home.

Mother will truly be missed, being survived by her two children, John and his wife Laura, in Lexington, VA, and Susan and her husband, Buck McCabe, in Tyrone, GA. Mother and Dad had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mother finished her years at The Heritage, in Tyrone near Susan. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery......with 'Her Bob!", at a date yet in the future.