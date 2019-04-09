CAMILLE MARIA PALOMBO (Age 82)
On Sunday, April 7, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Palombo; mother of Louis Palombo (Maria Schwartz), Danny Palombo (Patti), Rosanne Boswell (Barry), David Palombo, Maria Kolick (Bill), Lisa Holtz (Randy), and Paul Palombo; grandmother of Aimee Palombo, Daniel Palombo, Tricia and Luke Sellars, Barry and Andrea Boswell, Julia and Derrick Harrelson, Kelly and Jenna Kolick, Cami Kolick, Jacob and Bea Holtz, Sarah Holtz and Vidal Ayala, and Abby Holtz; great-grandmother of Daniel Anthony Palombo, Noah Sellars, Benjamin Sellars, Isabella Boswell, Bryce Harrelson, Ryleigh Harrelson, James Harrelson, Pyper Harrelson, Kaleb Kolick, Johnny Holtz, Emily Holtz, Maria Teresa Ayala Holtz, Thomas Alberto Ayala Holtz, and Ignacio Ayala Holtz. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation, 3810 N. Front Street Suite #3, Fayetteville, AR 72703 or on-line at www.BroylesFoundation.org