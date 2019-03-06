

CAMMIE WADE MASSEY

February 1, 1943 - February 26, 2019



Cammie Massey entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2019. A native of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Cammie was the seventh of nine children. After graduating from Johnstown Central High School, he embarked upon a career in the military.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After some time with the Ohio Railroad, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he served for 20 years. His service in the Coast Guard brought him to the Washington, DC area in the late 1970's. After retiring from the military, Cammie worked at Providence Hospital for several years.

Helping others was always top of mind for Cammie. From nurturing Coast Guard recruits, to serving the community with his New Samaritan Baptist Church family.

Cammie is survived by his daughters, Michelle and Yolanda; brother and sister-in-law Ernest and Deloris; sister Delores Boykin; sister and brother-in-law Rita and Clyde Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved "granddogs".

A celebration of Cammie's life will be held on March 6, 2019 at New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Avenue, Washington DC, 20002, Viewing at 10 a.m., services to be held at 11 a.m.